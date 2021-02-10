Silver Jubilee College icon Natesh Das is no more

C. Natesh Das, an iconic student of Silver Jubilee College in Kurnool (1979-82), who remained active among the circles of student alumni groups on WhatsApp with his out-of-box posts and made everyone wither start the day with a smile or a big thought, is no more.

Natesh Das passed away in the early morning hours on Wednesday after suffering from a massive heart attack, informed P.V. Krishna Rao, his classmate from the college and the group admin of the WhatsApp group. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Natesh Das, son of C. Das, former minister in Andhra Pradesh cabinet during the 1970s and 80s, joined the Silver Jubilee College for his BA and later pursued his MA from the Central University of Hyderabad. He joined the RBI, Hyderabad and remained in his career till the last.

“He was active, down to earth, and mixed with everyone. Perhaps he was one person who knew everyone else in the college and played a key role in social events and hostel affairs,” recollected Nagesh Narayana, his classmate.

Even after leaving the college and university, Natesh remained active on social media, especially in the WhatsApp group of Silver Jubilee College where all former students usually wake up with his daily posts, move ahead for the day’s activities with his posts ringing in their ears and thoughts.

Here’s the last video shared by Natesh Das on Tuesday February 9, 2021 at 11:20 p.m.

But the day on February 10, 2021 proved different and devastating for many of them. The phone calls from friends and group members informed them that Natesh Das is no more. He suffered a heart attack and breathed his last. His daughter, who is in the US, has been informed and she is returning soon, said family sources.

“Sad to inform you all that Mr Natesh Das 79-82 BA expired today suddenly due to cardiac arrest,” informed T.V. Sudhakar on the WhatsApp group at 8:29 am, with condolences pouring in from all.