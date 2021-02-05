RRR getting offers of over Rs. 350 crore for theatrical rights

After Bahubali, JJ Rajamouli’s next magnum opus RRR has audiences raving about it all over India as the film is set for releae in 10 languages. The offers for South Indian languages have reportedly reached Rs. 348 cr for theatrical rights, ever since its release date was announced..

Set for release in October, RRR also has apparently received offers of Rs. 75 crore in Nizam, Rs. 165 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs. 48 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs. 15 crore in Malayalam and Rs. 45 crore in Karnataka amounting to a total of Rs. 348 crore, though not confirmed officially so far. The offer from Hindi distributors is still not known.

Expectations running high

The movie has a robust cast starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Allison Doody and several others in pivotal roles. Above all, director SS Rajamouli at the helm, after his last venture Bahubali 2 minted Rs. 1,400 crore at the Box Office in India alone, the expectations are very high on his upcoming venture RRR.

The film is a period drama like never before, a fictional tweaking of the known legends in Telugu — celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The much awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on October 13, 2021 on the festive occasion of Dursshera.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India’s most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli and is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other India languages.