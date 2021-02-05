Make KGF Chapter 2 release date July 16, 2021 a national holiday, request Yash fans

As KGF2 is set for release on 16 July 2021, fans of the lead actor Yash have requested the Prime Minister to declare the day as a national holiday. It may not be since the centre never did it in the past but the overture of fans of Yas has sent a message across about the film’s anticipation.

The highly-anticipated release date of KGF: Chapter 2 was recently announced by the makers and the star himself. The sequel to the blockbuster Kannada gangster-drama KGF, Chapter 2 stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, along with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

KGF Chapter 2 is by far the most awaited and anticipated film of 2021, not very long ago did the makers announce a part 2 for the film. Now, the release date of the film has been set at July 16, 2021. The KGF film in 2018 set the benchmark with a wave of fans that was created, every diligent fan of the film kept asking for a part 2, now, the release date for the film will put an end to all the anticipation.

Starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, this film is going to be every bit worth the wait. The teaser that was unveiled recently on 8th January as a surprise for all the Yash’ fans on his birthday, broke all records in a matter of 24 hours. With 100 million views it became the most viewed trailer of all time!

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and brought by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA Films, director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter last week to announce the release date. He wrote, “#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16”

In another post, Yash tweeted a poster from the upcoming instalment and wrote: “Fasten your seat belt coz the date is set..” Posted on January 29, Yash’s tweet garnered several thousand retweets and “likes” across the microblogging site Twitter.