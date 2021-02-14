Highway accident in Kurnool leaves 14 dead

At least 14 people, including five women and one child, were killed when a tempo overturned and collided with a truck in Kurnool early Sunday morning. The accident occurred around 4.30 a.m. on Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway.

The accident occurred near Madapuram in Velduri mandal, about 25 km from Kurnool and the police said the van was carrying 18 people who were going to Ajmer in Rajasthan for pilgrimage.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police K. Fakirappa said four children survived the accident with injuries but the condition of two of them is stated to be critical. The mini bus overturned after hitting the road divider and collided with a truck coming in the opposite direction, on the other side of the road.

The impact was so huge that the bodies were crushed inside the vehicles and rescue workers had to use machines to extricate them, said police. The injured children were rushed to a hospital in Kurnool and the police teams are trying to gather more details of the deceased from Aadhaar cards and other documents found in the vehicle belonging to three families from Madanapalle.

Police suspect that the driver was sleepy and driving the vehicle at a very high speed which led to the tragedy. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow for the loss of human life in the road accident and instructed the concerned officials to expedite relief and medical help. Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

Sunday’s accident comes two days after a tourist bus plunged into a gorge in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. Four tourists from Hyderabad were killed and 22 injured in the mishap, reports said.